About this show

'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring... except for a child sneaking out of her bedroom to try and catch a glimpse of Santa. Little does she know the adventure that's in store when she encounters Humbug, the friendly mouse of the house, and when Santa gets stuck in the chimney they'll need to work together, with the help of the Sugar Plum Fairy and Rudolph, to save Christmas for everyone!