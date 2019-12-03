About this show

A shepherd boy, who watched a flock of sheep near a village, wanted some amusement during the long days he spent on the hillside guarding his sheep. So he decided to play a joke on his neighbours... So Aesop’s fable goes. The consequences are disastrous. ‘There is no believing a liar, even when he speaks the truth’ runs the moral of the story. But why did no-one take the time to stop and ask why the shepherd boy cried ‘Wolf’? Exploring this well-known story, young audiences will be invited to step into the drama of the shepherd boy’s world. Age 7-9

Inspired by the famous Aesop fable, this wonderful play has a gifted ensemble of actor musicians who play the delightful characters, funny sheep and perhaps a scary wolf or two... Suitable for 3+ and their families