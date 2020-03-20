London
Other Cities
Great Seats, Great Prices, Great Extras
Sign-Up Now
Get exclusive access to priority onsales and special offers, plus never miss out on the biggest stories from the West End, Off-West End and beyond.
By signing up you are confirming you are 16 or over. View our Privacy Policy.
The Carpenter's story not only features the music but also tells the story of one of the closest professional brother-sister relationships seen in showbusiness - one which brought an enviable run of chart success.