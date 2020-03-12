The same story as the film, barred by the Director (Stanley Kubrick) from being shown in the UK due to death threats he received. Not suitable for children. A controversial and violent tale about choices. Alex gets his kicks by raping and fighting his way around a future city with his gang of droogs, fired up by drugs secreted in their favourite drink of milk. When he gets caught, he chooses the quick way out - being programmed to behave in a non-violent manner. Burgess's cult allegory of free will, adapted from the novella, in all its urban darkness.