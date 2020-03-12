About this show

The same story as the film, barred by the Director (Stanley Kubrick) from being shown in the UK due to death threats he received. Not suitable for children. A controversial and violent tale about choices. Alex gets his kicks by raping and fighting his way around a future city with his gang of droogs, fired up by drugs secreted in their favourite drink of milk. When he gets caught, he chooses the quick way out - being programmed to behave in a non-violent manner. Burgess's cult allegory of free will, adapted from the novella, in all its urban darkness.