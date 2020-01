About this show

Sex education as you've never seen it before. The boys at school seem to be interested in only one thing. So, when Charlotte meets an older guy online promising a fairytale romance, she's sure it's true love. Her friend Ash tries to stop her making a mistake, but has worries of their own - "Are you a boy or a girl?" Meanwhile, a drunken year 11 house party gets out of control, Mike's hooked on internet pornography and David's still a virgin.