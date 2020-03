About this show

Strictly Come Dancing's Aljaz Skorjanec is joined by former Strictly favourite Pasha Kovalev, international ballet sensation and West End star Sam Salter and Australian dance sensation, NBC World Of Dance champion and Broadway star Michael Dameski. This dancing extravaganza will feature ballroom, Latin, commercial, contemporary, ballet, acro and tap. Join Aljaz, Pasha, Sam and Michael, alongside a spectacular cast of dancers, gymnasts, tap dancers and more, in what promises to be the hottest ticket this summer.