About this show

2FaCeD DaNcE is one of the UK’s leading dance companies, scooping an abundance of 5 star reviews, picking up awards and selling out their first UK tour. This brand new work takes their unique fusion of break, street and contemporary dance to a new level.

7.0 - How do we respond when everything we thought we knew is taken away from under us with devastating consequences. These Are Waterfalls - Exploring notions of identity and what it means to be individual. Hollow in a World Too Full - Network 1976 A world first for the company, this solo work follows one man's journey through a world too full.