About this show

Grownups never pay attention to children like Jim Hawkins. Stuck working in the family Inn, Jim is longing for adventure... could this be the day something exciting finally happens? When Jim meets a mysterious seafaring gentleman, adventure calls and it looks like there might be gold on the horizon. But once they set sail, things start to look dangerous. Will Jim and friends escape from a gruesome gang of pirates and make their way back to dry land with the treasure?

This event takes place at Premier Suite at the University of Bolton Stadium