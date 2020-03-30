About this show

It's 1937 and in a little house down by the water at Brighton Beach, New York live the Jerome Family - all seven of them! Nora's nursing hopes of making it big on Broadway, Stan's in deep trouble with his boss, Aunt Blanche is going on a hot date, Laurie's trying to finish her homework, Kate wants to keep them all in check, Jack's struggling with his blood pressure - and Eugene, well Eugene is writing it all down! Neil Simon's semi-autobiographical comedy drama follows the ups and downs of the Jerome family as they struggle against everything life can throw at them.