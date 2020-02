About this show

Bollywood meets Brass meets Bhangra: The Bollywood Brass Band is the UK's pioneering Indian-style wedding band. Wielding saxophones, tabla, dhol drums and a colossal sousaphone, the BBB are one of the most colourful, joyful and exhilarating acts around. Funky drummers and hot horns blend the biggest Hindi film hits with riotous Indian wedding music and Punjabi beats