Based on an original play by Eddie Alford, The Story of Love in the Harbour is a moving musical dramatization of the romance between George McElroy, a British RAF Officer and Grace Guinan, a young Irish girl, who fight with passion to preserve their love at a time of huge change and turmoil. Set in WW1 on the front-line in France, and in rural Ireland, the action is conveyed through stirring scene enactments on stage, compelling narration and vivid images of the period - all designed to inspire and move the audience.

The beautiful all-original music and lyrics, performed live by Danielle Morgan and orchestra, convey powerful emotions that lead us to reflect on the true meaning of heroism, sacrifice and love - timeless themes still relevant today.

