About this show

The show is narrated using a very clever stage backdrop, which takes the audience on a chronological journey from the very 1st No.1 record in 1962 - 'Sherry', to the 1978 smash hit - Grease (is the word). What happens in between is a rollercoaster of ups and downs, with one constant! - THE HITS! And there are so many... Big Girls Don't Cry, Walk Like A Man, Bye Bye Baby, Lets Hang On, Beggin'...