About this show

Hiss at the Wicked Queen, laugh at the comic Seven Dwarfs and fall in love with the beautiful and innocent Snow White.

Join us for the greatest magical pantomime ever told, poor Snow White is doomed to live unhappily ever after with her horrid stepmother the Wicked Queen. In true rags-to-riches style Snow White manages, with the help of her madcap friend Muddles, to meet a handsome Prince and make her dreams come true.