About this show

Father-to-be Vincent and his partner Anna are invited to dinner by his sister Elisabeth and her husband, Peter. They will be joined by childhood friend Claude for a mature and sophisticated gathering. The meal is lovingly prepared and wine carefully selected. The friends are prepared for the usual humorous exchanges they've come to expect from the dominant characters around table. But tonight a startling revelation about the name chosen for Vincent's unborn child becomes the catalyst for a destructive argument that spirals hysterically out of control. Tonight no one is holding back! Egos, childish resentment and unspoken feelings are relentlessly and hilariously exposed for the first time. Can their friendship survive tonight's vicious name calling and home truths? And how well did they ever really know each other? One thing's for certain, their relationship is about to change forever! You are invited to take a seat at the table for a riotous evening that questions whether what we're called reflects who we truly are.