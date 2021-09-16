About this show

Always renowned for their incendiary live performances, Spear of Destiny were formed in 1983 from the ashes of iconic post punk heroes Theatre of Hate, who in turn were formed from frontman and songwriter Kirk Brandon's first band, original punk rockers, The Pack. Kirk Brandon is one rock's most mesmerizing frontmen, recently described in Mojo as !one of the UK's best kept secrets". As well as Brandon, the all-star line up of SOD now features Robin Goodridge Bush on drums, Craig Adams Sisters of Mercy/The Mission on bass and Adrian Portas New Model Army on guitars.