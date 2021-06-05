About this show

Celebrating the inspirational and iconic female voices of the soul's hall of fame with this phenomenal eight-piece band. Hear the haunting melodies of Etta James, Billy Holiday, Whitney Houston, the symphonies of Dusty Springfield and Chaka Khan, the acoustic arrangements of Adele and Aretha. This evening promises exquisite entertainment from opening to the encore. Lead vocalist Stephanie Whitelock, together with her sensational band, captures the sound, soul, and strength of songs from legendary artists spanning generations. Your feet will tap and your body dance, close your eyes and be transported in time, by the beats of these beautiful musical arrangements.