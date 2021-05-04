London
Other Cities
Great Seats, Great Prices, Great Extras
Sign-Up Now
Get exclusive access to priority onsales and special offers, plus never miss out on the biggest stories from the West End, Off-West End and beyond.
By signing up you are confirming you are 16 or over. View our Privacy Policy.
The most successful sitcom of the decade gave us the hapless Frank and his long-suffering wife Betty with catchphrases galore and a never-ending list of disasters with roller-skating escapades and runaway chickens.