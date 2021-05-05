About this show

Queen Will Rock You are well established as one of the world's most authentic tributes to the legend that is Freddie Mercury and Queen.

The extraordinary vocal range and outstanding delivery of Dominic Creighton as Freddie Mercury and the intricate guitar work of John Mcalpine as Brian May. This show is a carbon copy experience of Queen's famous 1986 Wembley Arena concert. Including performances of the most popular Queen hits, this show will captivate any audience - from die-hard Queen fans through to new generations of music lovers in a way that Freddie and Queen themselves would be proud of.