About this show

"She's a star" said The Guardian after last year's extravaganza - but if you want to be a successful woman in 2019 - it's time to get serious. If pop stars, razors and even sausage rolls can attach themselves to important movements to sell themselves why can't Jayde Adams? In her Serious Black Jumper Jayde will rifle through all the noise and self-promotion and figure out what's actually going on.