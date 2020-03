About this show

Malvo has a mental health condition, and is a gardener of this well to do family. He tries to manoeuvre his challenges while being 'medicated' by the lady of the house, Maxine, who has ulterior motives for marrying her wealthy husband Greg. As she carries out her devious plans, she manipulates everyone including her husband's driver. She vows to get her prize to live like a modern-day princess, by any means necessary.