London
Other Cities
Great Seats, Great Prices, Great Extras
Sign-Up Now
Get exclusive access to priority onsales and special offers, plus never miss out on the biggest stories from the West End, Off-West End and beyond.
By signing up you are confirming you are 16 or over. View our Privacy Policy.
Two officers wager that their lovers would be faithful while they're away, and decide to test them. Faking a sudden departure to battle they return disguised to try and seduce each other's partners. The results quickly get out of hand.