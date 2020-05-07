About this show

Carefree and spirited, Carmen is determined to keep her independence, so when she enchants the soldier, Don José who sacrifices his old life for her, she is unprepared for the events that will evolve. Bored, she turns her attention to the handsome Escamillo, and Don José’s jealousy erupts into a thrilling finale.

Bizet’s alluring music, from the famous Toreador Song to Carmen’s provocative Habanera, exposes the emotion of the characters to create a tension that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Sung in French, with English surtitles.