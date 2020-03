About this show

When a shipment containing a highly protected SYPHER CORP suit goes missing in space. It's up to John Hawk and a team of space marines to collect the asset, transport it across the Galaxy, and uncover what happened to the shipmates of Mama Bear. Tighten your air-locks and set your fazerguns to 'holy sh*t another one?!' Armed with just himself and a chair; Lewis Doherty presents HAWK - a one-man Sci Fi Horror story and the third and final installment of the BEAST TRILOGY.