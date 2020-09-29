About this show

Bat Out of Hell UK Tour

Direct from electrifying audiences in London, Toronto, Germany and New York, Jim Steinman’s spectacular musical Bat Out of Hell hits the road on a UK tour in 2020.

Bringing to life the legendary anthems of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf, this critically-acclaimed production uniquely combines the magic and excitement of a musical with the immense energy of rock ‘n’ roll.

Join Strat, the forever young leader of rebellious gang ‘The Lost’ as he falls in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler of Obsidian.

This award-winning musical thunders through iconic hits including "I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)", "Paradise By The Dashboard Light", "Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad", "Dead Ringer For Love" and "Bat Out of Hell", in an exciting over-the-top theatrical spectacle unlike any other.