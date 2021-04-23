About this show

21st Century Abba: Bringing the music of Abba to a new generation! 21st Century Abba faithfully recreates all the greatest hits. Using latest technologies and those famous costumes that everyone knows. 21st Century Abba will leave audiences cheering for more. Remember the days of sequins, flares and platform boots? Remember Waterloo, Mamma Mia, Take a Chance on Me, Super Trouper and many more? Want to be taken back to a time when the airwaves were filled with their infamous harmonies and the dancefloor was moving to the music of Benny and Bjorn.