About this show

A swashbuckling pantomime adventure.

There is a battle raging in Neverland, the fairies have all gone in to hiding and the mermaids haven't been seen in the open ocean since the battle began! Peter Pan asks the Darling children if they will join his Lost Boys and help free Neverland, but Wendy is concerned that it might be dangerous. From pirates to lost boys, flying children to crocodiles, mermaids to fairies, join the adventures of the boy who never grew up. Fly with us to Neverland where anything is real if you just believe. Be part of the magic!