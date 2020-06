About this show

Born in New York, raised in Boulder, Colorado, and a Nashvillian since the late 80's, Peters has accumulated accolades as a songwriter for artists as diverse as Etta James, Bonnie Raitt, The Neville Brothers, Patty Loveless, George Strait, Bryan Adams and Faith Hill. Of her music, the Associated Press said, "this is not jukebox music - the stuff that exists to fill in the pauses in conversation. This IS the conversation."