About this show

Welcome to the Dander Inn, deep in the Sperrins, one of the many claimants to being the highest pub in Ireland. It is Christmas Eve and a once-in-a-century snowstorm rages over the country. Various travellers take refuge in the pub as the road becomes impassable. All communication with the outside world has been cut off by the storm. It soon becomes clear that they will have to camp out in the pub, until they can be rescued. Nobody wants to be there, but they take solace in the fact that there are worse places to spend the night than a pub, right? When the Superser runs out of gas they huddle together for heat and getting really, really hangry, they tell stories to remind themselves that it's Christmas and begin to wonder, are they trapped, or are they prisoners? And will they ever make it out..?