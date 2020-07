About this show

Following his recent appearances with Lionel Richie himself on ITV's Sunday Night At The Palladium and the Graham Norton Show for the BBC, Malcolm Pitt delivers a powerhouse and breathtaking performance in this high octane show celebrating the music of Lionel Richie and the Commodores. This award winning five star production also features a stellar line-up of world class musicians including musical director, Jonny Miller from Talon.