About this show

A musical based on La boheme. The musical updates the plot to modern day New York where a community of East Village dwellers battle to fulfil their aspirations against the tide of reality. The show opened off Broadway at the New York Theatre Workshop in February 1996 for a two month run before transferring to the Nederlander. 35 year old Jonathan Larson never lived to see the success of the musical, dying of an aortic aneurysm shortly after the final dress rehearsal. Winner of four 1996 Tony Awards, (including Best Musical), the film rights were snapped up by Robert de Niro and Miramax.