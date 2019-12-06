About this show

Let your hair down at the egg this Christmas and join us for a shining musical version of the classic fairy-tale, Rapunzel! This is the story of an orphaned baby rescued by an eccentric herbalist who raises her as her own. However, this act of love comes with a price. When Rapunzel blossoms into an independent young woman, her mother confines her to a tower to protect her from the prying eyes of the world. Rapunzel will need to call on all her strength, wit, patience, and determination to break free from the clutches of her overbearing mother and find her one true love. Packed full of hair-larious comedy, songs, a magic pig and plenty of princes, this is one hair-raising theatre experience your family won't want to miss this festive season!

The Egg