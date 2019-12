About this show

Who was Fagin? Was he the Fagin in Dickens' Oliver Twist? Was he the Fagin in Oliver! the musical? Was he based on a real-life character? Join Fagin as he reviews his situation during his final night in prison before being hanged. As madness envelops him, he is ?visited' by some old acquaintances. Find out who he really was and how he ended up as one of the best known, yet unknown, of Dickens' characters. Think you know Fagin? Think again.