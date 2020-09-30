About this show

At the age of 14, Cara won the acclaimed All Ireland Traditional Singing Trophy and from there went to earn her reputation as an outstanding vocalist with the young Irish band, Oiga. In 1995 Cara replaced Kate Rusby in the new folk super-group Equation, which helped them secure a major recording contract with Warner Music. Within a year she had left to pursue a solo career with musical partner Sam Lakeman and has also worked with Sinead O'Conner. Cara sings with such clarity, beauty and style, that she is certainly looking at a highly successful musical career.

Cara Dillon returns to perform some of her favourite and most popular songs.