About this show

A popular panto long before it got the Disney treatment.

Join us for the most enchanting story of all time. Watch as an arrogant young prince is turned into a hideous Beast who is destined to stay that way until he learns to love and be loved in return. Meet the beautiful Belle who turns up at the Beast's castle after he imprisons her mother. Will Belle and her friends conquer evil and lift the curse? There's only one way to find out... Don't miss this spectacular pantomime featuring a superb cast, live band, brilliant scenery and costumes, amazing special effects and lots of laughs.