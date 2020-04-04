About this show

W*nk Buddies - University. A house party. One dancing to Britney, the other alone having a few in the kitchen. But, they are both heading for the same bed. Discussions of identity, class, sexuality, and masculinity collide in a mix of pints, heels, dads, school, relationships, gay bars, and dance routines. Witness a moment in which two different sexualities come together in conversation for the first time as they look at their manhood and the world outside of the duvet, asking what are boys really made of? Lionman - Leonard is a writer. For a commercial greeting cards company. But Leonard wants more than that: Leonard wants to write films, Leonard wants to be famous and, most importantly, Leonard wants the girl next door. As he works daily for his dreary job and nightly on his beloved script Leonard grapples with love, work pressures, an increasing discomfort with masculinity and his own irrepressible imagination. As his prospects of success fade away and his state of mind spirals out of his control, will Leonard find his voice in a finished script or will the line between reality and fantasy become too blurred? Dapertutto present this darkly comic story with 'compelling, fascinating and unique' style, imagery and physicality.

Part of New Work Weekend