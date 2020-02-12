About this show

Inspired by their own personal experiences of autism and childhood memories of play, Up in the Attic is the story of a man who goes on a journey of self-discovery and acceptance as he learns to let go of his childhood and embrace his independent, adult life.

Cross The Sky have devised a uniquely inspiring coming-of-age story that interweaves elements of Gothic horror with original songs developed by the group through workshops exploring disability pride, repetitive behaviours and overcoming negative experiences of living with autism.