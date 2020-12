About this show

Nabil Abdulrashid is a finalist and Alesha Dixon's Golden Buzzer act on the 2020 series of ITV's Britain's Got Talent. NABIL stands for Nobody Actually Believed I'd Last.

After reaching the final of Britain's Got Talent 2020 (3000 Ofcom complaints), Nabil Abdulrashid brings his brand-new stand-up show on tour.