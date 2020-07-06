About this show

Frozen Light create an immersive sensory sound experience for audiences with profound and multiple learning disabilities (PMLD), performed in collaboration with a local choir. In the embrace of choral harmonies, the audience join Frozen Light on their latest sensory exploration. From a soulful connection around a campfire, travelling into the celestial music of the cosmos itself, audiences will experience a whole new world of awe and wonder.

Join us for an hour of original music interwoven with epic sensory experiences in a new kind of production from Frozen Light.