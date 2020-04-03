About this show

A Girl in a School Uniform (Walks into a Bar) It's the future. But only slightly. There are blackouts. No one knows what's causing them, but that doesn't stop people going missing in them. Now Steph and Bell, a schoolgirl and barmaid, have to search for their missing friend, until the outside world starts infecting the theatre that stands around them... Originally supported and developed by Leeds Playhouse before transferring to the New Diorama Theatre in London, Holy What's A Girl in School Uniform (Walks into a Bar) is a bold new play about crisis, darkness, cities and hope. Undermined - One man, one chair and one pint, that is all that is required to tell this epic tale of the brave men and women who stood up and fought for what they believed in. Based on true stories from the 1984 miners' strike, Undermined vividly evokes a year when friendships were strengthened and communities came together in the face of adversity. This powerful and deeply human story, bringing together the personal and the political, will have you laughing, crying and shaking with anger.

Part of New Work Weekend