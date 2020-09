About this show

Quickly becoming a well-known face on television screens, 2015 saw TIFF play series regular Tanya in BBC3's hit mockumentary People Just Do Nothing, join the panel twice on Mock The Week (BBC Two), perform on Comedy Central's Russell Howard's Stand Up Central and be a guest on Dave's Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled.

Tiff Stevenson brings you some of best bits of her critically acclaimed tour shows and works up new material. It's like a special but more special.