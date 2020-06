About this show

Soul Train will soon steam into Chelmsford. Harking back to the disco days when the dance floor was king, the show features a fun presentation of 60s and 70s soul classics; from the early days of Tamla Motown, Stax and Atlantic records through to the disco years and beyond. The show's cast of acclaimed performers led by Wayne Kennedy, have sold well over a million concert tickets around the world. You'll walk away from this fun night out with some wonderful memories!