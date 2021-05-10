About this show

For those with an interest in mediumship, the name of Tony Stockwell will certainly need no introduction. Tony has been working tirelessly for over 20 years to bring forward messages of love from the grave. Tony Stockwell has a special gift. He can communicate with spirits, decipher their messages and share them with those who have lost people dear to them. Now audiences can experience amazing evidence of the continued existence of their loved one and that there s really not death, just life beyond this. Tony s insight into the lives of total strangers is inexplicable and remarkable as they receive fascinating revelations and indisputably evidence from the other side. Nobody can fail to come away untouched by the experience.