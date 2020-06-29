About this show

2020 sees The Blues Band celebrate their 40th year together

Many of The Blues Band’s 21st century fans weren’t even born when these five virtuosos, already music industry veterans, decided to fly in the face of musical fashion in 1979 and form a band ‘just to play the blues’. No one could have predicted that, 40 years on, they’d still be dazzling audiences. Over 20 albums and thousands of gigs later, they’ve earned a reputation around the world as one of the finest exponents of the blues tradition in all its forms. With their line-up, it’s hardly surprising.

What’s on offer is a stunning menu of original compositions and blues classics, all delivered with passion, knowledge, love of the genre and entertaining showmanship. Blues groups come and go, but it takes something special to achieve the iconic prestige enjoyed by The Blues Band. If you want to know what 40 years of skill and devotion sound like, here’s your chance - if you love the blues, it doesn’t get any better than The Blues Band.

Scannappeal funds life-saving equipment for hospitals in Buckinghamshire that also serve parts of Berkshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Middlesex and Oxfordshire. Net proceeds after costs from this concert will help fund state of the art MRI Scanners for Wycombe and Stoke Mandeville hospitals.