About this show

David Bowie's former producer/ bassist Tony Visconti and drummer Woody Woodmansey get ready to launch their new Bowie project The Best Of Bowie featuring long time fan and friend Heaven 17's Glenn Gregory plus the all star Holy Holy band. The band will perform iconic hits and cult classics from Bowie's extensive back catalogue at eight special shows with Visconti on bass. One of the world's most celebrated producers, Visconti played on Bowie's first two records and went on to produce ten of David's albums throughout his career.