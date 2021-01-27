About this show

The timeless story of Clara, who is whisked away on a fairy tale adventure by her Nutcracker Prince, is set to Tchaikovsky’s glorious score and offers an unmissable treat for the whole family. This enchanting tale is an eternal seasonal favourite and the perfect introduction to Russian classical ballet.

Brimming with Russia’s best dancers, beautiful sets and stunning costumes, Moscow City Ballet is at its outstanding best, receiving rave reviews around the globe.

Complete with live orchestra, breath-taking choreography and dazzling performances, Moscow City Ballet’s visit is not to be missed!