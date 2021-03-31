About this show

We all want to meet people from history. The trouble is everyone is dead! So it’s time to prepare yourselves for Horrible Histories live on stage with this special production of Barmy Britain!

Using actors and 3D special effects, this amazing show is guaranteed to thrill you and your children. Historical figures and events will come alive on stage and hover at your fingertips!

Can you beat battling Boudicca? What if a Viking moved in next door? Would you lose your heart or head to horrible Henry VIII? Can evil Elizabeth entertain England? Will Parliament survive gunpowder Guy? Dare you stand and deliver to dastardly Dick Turpin? Escape the clutches of Burke and Hare and move to the groove with party Queen Victoria!

It’s the horrible history of Britain with the nasty bits left in!