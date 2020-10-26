About this show

After a whirlwind summer romance, leather-clad greaser Danny and girl-next-door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year. But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more?

With its phenomenal score, bursting with hits including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You and You’re the One That I Want, this thrilling new version is brought to life by a fresh young cast who bring energy, vitality and passion to this ultimate musical classic.

Directed by Curve’s Artistic Director Nikolai Foster – reignite your passion and get ready for an explosion of summer loving.

So round-up your Burger Palace Boys, pick up your Pink Ladies and re-discover why Grease the UK tour really is the one that you want this term!