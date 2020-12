About this show

Let Alex Mendham and His Orchestra transport you into the glamorous world of the 1920s and 30s, with hot rhythms and sweet melodies. Joined by singer Hannah Dunlop, they serenade you with the evocative and witty lyrics of the era including timeless romantic Songbook standards including Somewhere over the Rainbow, Puttin' on the Ritz, Stairway to Paradise and Winter Wonderland.