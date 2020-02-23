About this show

They’re back. The world’s ultimate musical duo, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe have announced 'Back Together' tour dates for February & March 2020.

Both singers have been extremely busy, with hugely successful solo albums, sell-out tours and both currently starring in Les Misérables in the West End, but it is the combination of these two arresting voices and personalities which proves to be irresistible to countless fans across the nation.

The 2020 ‘Back Together’ UK tour announcement follows the phenomenal success of the duo’s previous two duet albums; ‘Together’ their debut, which became the UK’s best-selling album of 2016 and beat the likes of Little Mix and The Rolling Stones to the Christmas No.1 spot, and the follow-up ‘Together Again’ which brought the pair yet another No.1 album in 2017.

Fans will be able to hear tracks from their brand new album ‘Back Together’, out on 1st November, along with many more favourites, as the couple embark upon a major arena tour across the country in 2020.