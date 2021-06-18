Watch Lucie Shorthouse perform tune from Victoria Wood's Talent at Sheffield Crucible

WhatsOnStage has a first listen to Victoria Wood's Talent, which, after being postponed, will finally open this summer.

Set in the 1970s, Wood's piece tells the story of a young woman with dreams of showbiz glory.

It is directed by Paul Foster with design by Janet Bird, lighting by Aideen Malone, musical supervision by Sarah Travis, musical direction by Ellen Campbell, sound design by George Dennis, movement direction by Emily-Jane Boyle, casting direction by Will Burton CDG and assistant direction by Elin Schofield.

The cast will be composed of Richard Cant (The Country Wife), Daniel Crossley (Me and My Girl), Jamie-Rose Monk (Dick Whittington), Jonathon Ojinnaka, (Coronation Street), James Quinn (Democracy) and WhatsOnStage Award-winner Lucie Shorthouse (Everybody's Talking About Jamie).

It plays from 30 June to 24 July 2021, with a live-streamed show on 7 July.

The performance of "Fourteen Again" is performed by Shorthouse, with accompaniment by Travis and filming and recording by People Staring.

Watch the video here: